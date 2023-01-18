News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Luton Town (h)

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Luton and delivers his report card...

By Paul Kendrick
55 minutes ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 1:44pm

Scores on the doors!

1. Player ratings

Photo: Bernard Platt

2. Ben Amos

6 - Good save before being beaten for the first goal, no chance with the second

Photo: Bernard Platt

3. Charlie Hughes

7 - Another accomplished display, but gave away free-kick that led to the last-gasp winner

Photo: Bernard Platt

4. Jack Whatmough

7 - In the thick of it in both boxes, won't be happy with either goal Latics shipped

Photo: Bernard Platt

