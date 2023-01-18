Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Luton Town (h)
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Luton and delivers his report card...
By Paul Kendrick
55 minutes ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 1:44pm
1. Player ratings
Scores on the doors!
2. Ben Amos
6 - Good save before being beaten for the first goal, no chance with the second
3. Charlie Hughes
7 - Another accomplished display, but gave away free-kick that led to the last-gasp winner
4. Jack Whatmough
7 - In the thick of it in both boxes, won't be happy with either goal Latics shipped
