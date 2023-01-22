News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Luton Town (h)

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Luton and delivers his report card...

By Paul Kendrick
12 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Jan 2023, 3:11pm

Scores on the doors!

1. Latics v Luton

Scores on the doors!

Photo: Bernard Platt

2. BEN AMOS

5 - Completely missed an early cross and doesn't look to have settled back in after injury

Photo: Bernard Platt

3. CHARLIE HUGHES

STAR MAN: 8 - Solid at the back and got forward to put several quality balls into the box - one of which the offside Fletcher headed home. Booing of his substitution showed what a fine game he'd had

Photo: Bernard Platt

4. STEVEN CAULKER

6 - Mistake led to the first goal and not as comfortable as on debut at Cardiff last week

Photo: Bernard Platt

