Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Luton Town (h)
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Luton and delivers his report card...
By Paul Kendrick
12 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Jan 2023, 3:11pm
1. Latics v Luton
Scores on the doors!
Photo: Bernard Platt
2. BEN AMOS
5 - Completely missed an early cross and doesn't look to have settled back in after injury
Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CHARLIE HUGHES
STAR MAN:
8 - Solid at the back and got forward to put several quality balls into the box - one of which the offside Fletcher headed home. Booing of his substitution showed what a fine game he'd had
Photo: Bernard Platt
4. STEVEN CAULKER
6 - Mistake led to the first goal and not as comfortable as on debut at Cardiff last week
Photo: Bernard Platt