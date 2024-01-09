News you can trust since 1853
Scores on the doors!

Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Manchester United (h) - Academy graduates steal the show again

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Manchester United and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th Jan 2024, 13:38 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 13:45 GMT

Strong of fantastic saves will have alerted any Premier League clubs not already on his tail of his quality and potential

1. SAM TICKLE: 9

Strong of fantastic saves will have alerted any Premier League clubs not already on his tail of his quality and potential Photo: BP

Often left one-on-one with Rashford, but stuck his task manfully and got in several timely blocks

2. SEAN CLARE: 8

Often left one-on-one with Rashford, but stuck his task manfully and got in several timely blocks Photo: BP

Stood up to the physical threat and played some lovely stuff on the floor as well, one of his best games

3. LIAM MORRISON: 8

Stood up to the physical threat and played some lovely stuff on the floor as well, one of his best games Photo: BP

Handed the captain's armband on the biggest stage and did not look out of place against Premier League - and international - opposition

4. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8

Handed the captain's armband on the biggest stage and did not look out of place against Premier League - and international - opposition Photo: BP

