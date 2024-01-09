Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Manchester United (h) - Academy graduates steal the show again
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Manchester United and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th Jan 2024, 13:38 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 13:45 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 9
Strong of fantastic saves will have alerted any Premier League clubs not already on his tail of his quality and potential Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 8
Often left one-on-one with Rashford, but stuck his task manfully and got in several timely blocks Photo: BP
3. LIAM MORRISON: 8
Stood up to the physical threat and played some lovely stuff on the floor as well, one of his best games Photo: BP
4. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8
Handed the captain's armband on the biggest stage and did not look out of place against Premier League - and international - opposition Photo: BP