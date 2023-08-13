Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Northampton (h) Flurry of 8s including a certain Supersub!
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Northampton and delivers his report card...
By Paul Kendrick
Published 13th Aug 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST
1. Player ratings: Northampton (h)
Scores on the doors! Photo: BP
2. SAM TICKLE: 7
Had next to no chance with the goal, but otherwise didn't put a foot wrong again Photo: BP
3. SEAN CLARE: 8
Does pretty much all aspects of the game very well. Just a very good footballer, settled in already Photo: BP
4. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8
Another display that made it look like he's a seasoned veteran, capped with vital equaliser Photo: BP