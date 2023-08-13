News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Northampton (h) Flurry of 8s including a certain Supersub!

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Northampton and delivers his report card...
By Paul Kendrick
Published 13th Aug 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST

Scores on the doors!

1. Player ratings: Northampton (h)

Scores on the doors! Photo: BP

Had next to no chance with the goal, but otherwise didn't put a foot wrong again

2. SAM TICKLE: 7

Had next to no chance with the goal, but otherwise didn't put a foot wrong again Photo: BP

Does pretty much all aspects of the game very well. Just a very good footballer, settled in already

3. SEAN CLARE: 8

Does pretty much all aspects of the game very well. Just a very good footballer, settled in already Photo: BP

Another display that made it look like he's a seasoned veteran, capped with vital equaliser

4. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8

Another display that made it look like he's a seasoned veteran, capped with vital equaliser Photo: BP

