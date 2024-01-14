Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Northampton Town (a) - Cool, calm, collected presence in middle takes star man over new-boy and fit-again ace
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Northampton Town and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Jan 2024, 12:40 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 13:37 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Not much he could do about the penalty after mix-up in front of him, didn't have a great deal else to do Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 7
Name-checked after by the manager for being back closer to his best Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Showed he wouldn't be bullied against a huge, physical opponent, and won the battle hands down on the deck Photo: BP
4. LIAM MORRISON: 7
Again complemented Hughes superbly and came close to a first-half goal with a close-range header Photo: BP