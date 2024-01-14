News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Northampton Town (a) - Cool, calm, collected presence in middle takes star man over new-boy and fit-again ace

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Northampton Town and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Jan 2024, 12:40 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 13:37 GMT

Not much he could do about the penalty after mix-up in front of him, didn't have a great deal else to do

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Not much he could do about the penalty after mix-up in front of him, didn't have a great deal else to do Photo: BP

Name-checked after by the manager for being back closer to his best

2. SEAN CLARE: 7

Name-checked after by the manager for being back closer to his best Photo: BP

Showed he wouldn't be bullied against a huge, physical opponent, and won the battle hands down on the deck

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7

Showed he wouldn't be bullied against a huge, physical opponent, and won the battle hands down on the deck Photo: BP

Again complemented Hughes superbly and came close to a first-half goal with a close-range header

4. LIAM MORRISON: 7

Again complemented Hughes superbly and came close to a first-half goal with a close-range header Photo: BP

