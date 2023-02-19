News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Norwich City (h)

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Norwich City and delivers his report card...

By Paul Kendrick
26 minutes ago
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 2:37pm

Scores on the doors!

1. Latics v Norwich City

Photo: Bernard Platt

2. BEN AMOS: 6

Hardly had a meaningful touch of the ball, such was Latics' dominance

Photo: Bernard Platt

3. TENDAYI DARIKWA: 7

Got into some good forward positions but couldn't take full advantage, had a late shot blocked

Photo: Bernard Platt

4. JACK WHATMOUGH: 7

Hearts were in mouths when he limped off...and will remain so until the extent of his knee injury is known

Photo: Bernard Platt

