Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Norwich City (h)
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Norwich City and delivers his report card...
By Paul Kendrick
26 minutes ago
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 2:37pm
1. Latics v Norwich City
Scores on the doors!
Photo: Bernard Platt
2. BEN AMOS: 6
Hardly had a meaningful touch of the ball, such was Latics' dominance
Photo: Bernard Platt
3. TENDAYI DARIKWA: 7
Got into some good forward positions but couldn't take full advantage, had a late shot blocked
Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JACK WHATMOUGH: 7
Hearts were in mouths when he limped off...and will remain so until the extent of his knee injury is known
Photo: Bernard Platt