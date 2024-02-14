Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Oxford (a) - Low scores across the board on uncharacteristic off night for too many
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Oxford and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:56 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 12:39 GMT
1. Latics player ratings v Oxford
Scores on the doors! Photo: BP
2. SAM TICKLE: 5
Deflected shots didn't help him but might have done better with the first goal and looked uncomfortable at times Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 5
Another 'Mr Consistency' to experience an uncharacteristic off day Photo: BP
4. CHARLIE GOODE: 5
Has added strong leadership but Latics are leaking more goals since his arrival - eight now in four matches Photo: BP