Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Peterborough (a) - Boy wonder nicks star man on day of high marks

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Peterborough and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th Feb 2024, 16:26 GMT

Couple of stunning saves early on that helped to set the platform for what followed in another accomplished display

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

Couple of stunning saves early on that helped to set the platform for what followed in another accomplished display

Defended resolutely and ventured forward when possible, laid on the crucial second goal

2. SEAN CLARE: 8

Defended resolutely and ventured forward when possible, laid on the crucial second goal

Stood up strong against a potent attack and sprayed the ball out beautifully until his substitution, to guard against a second yellow

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8

Stood up strong against a potent attack and sprayed the ball out beautifully until his substitution, to guard against a second yellow

Has added an assured presence since his recent arrival, underlined by him taking the armband for the closing stages

4. CHARLIE GOODE: 8

Has added an assured presence since his recent arrival, underlined by him taking the armband for the closing stages

