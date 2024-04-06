Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Port Vale (h) - Super Sam saves Tics and takes spoils

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Port Vale and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Apr 2024, 19:44 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 21:00 BST

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

Didn't have a great deal to do but denied Massey a goal in the first half on his DW return, before pulling off a stupendous double save late on to keep Vale out Photo: BP

2. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8

Carried the ball out of defence as often as he could to give Latics an extra man in attack, also stood his ground against two of the biggest units in League One Photo: BP

3. JASON KERR: 7

Complimented Hughes well although didn't use the ball quite so well Photo: BP

4. CHARLIE GOODE: 7

Restored to the side and didn't put a foot wrong Photo: BP

