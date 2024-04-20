Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Portsmouth (a) - Tickle gatecrashes Pompey party with stunning display
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Portsmouth and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 20th Apr 2024, 20:34 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 20:42 BST
1. SAM TICKLE: 9
String of fantastic saves to keep Pompey at bay until right at the death Photo: BP
2. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 7
Worked well down the right-hand side, might have had a penalty in the second half Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8
Imperious display against one of the best big frontmen in the league Photo: BP
4. LIAM MORRISON: 7
Recalled to the side and fully justified his selection Photo: BP