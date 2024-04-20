Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Portsmouth (a) - Tickle gatecrashes Pompey party with stunning display

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Portsmouth and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 20th Apr 2024, 20:34 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 20:42 BST

String of fantastic saves to keep Pompey at bay until right at the death

1. SAM TICKLE: 9

String of fantastic saves to keep Pompey at bay until right at the death Photo: BP

Worked well down the right-hand side, might have had a penalty in the second half

2. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 7

Worked well down the right-hand side, might have had a penalty in the second half Photo: BP

Imperious display against one of the best big frontmen in the league

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8

Imperious display against one of the best big frontmen in the league Photo: BP

Recalled to the side and fully justified his selection

4. LIAM MORRISON: 7

Recalled to the side and fully justified his selection Photo: BP

