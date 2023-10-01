Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Portsmouth (h): Couple of 8s vie for star man as Latics find it tough
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Portsmouth and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Oct 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 16:37 BST
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
No chance with the goals and made a couple of big saves to keep Latics in it late on Photo: BP
2. OMAR REKIK: 6
Switched from left-back to right-back and did okay without pulling up any trees Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Kept a very physical and dangerous opponent in Colby Bishop relatively quiet all afternoon Photo: BP
4. KELL WATTS: 6
Got an unfortunate deflection on Pompey's winning goal, radar for his long passing not quite at it Photo: BP