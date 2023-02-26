Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Preston North End (a)
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Preston and delivers his report card...
By Paul Kendrick
10 minutes ago
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 1:54pm
1. Preston v Latics
Scores on the doors!
Photo: Bernard Platt
2. BEN AMOS: 5
Perhaps unfortunate to concede the match-turning penalty, but could also have come out stronger for the ball before Johnson got his touch
Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6
Another solid display, fired a late effort just off target
Photo: Bernard Platt
4. JACK WHATMOUGH: 6
Led the backline well, fortunate to escape serious injury in the challenge which saw Brady red-carded
Photo: Bernard Platt