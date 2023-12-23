News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
..
.

Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Reading (a): Academy product lead the way on a day of low scores

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Reading and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 19:34 GMT

Scores on the doors!

Hearts were in mouths when he needed treatment early on but carried on, no chance with either goal and nothing else to do

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Hearts were in mouths when he needed treatment early on but carried on, no chance with either goal and nothing else to do Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Not the way he would have dreamed his full league debut would go, but will learn from the experience

2. HARRY McHUGH: 5

Not the way he would have dreamed his full league debut would go, but will learn from the experience Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Didn't look altogether comfortable in a slightly different role, and lost his man for Reading's second goal

3. SEAN CLARE: 5

Didn't look altogether comfortable in a slightly different role, and lost his man for Reading's second goal Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Leader of the backline in Charlie Hughes' absence and missed his trusty colleague alongside him

4. LIAM MORRISON: 5

Leader of the backline in Charlie Hughes' absence and missed his trusty colleague alongside him Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsReading