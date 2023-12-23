Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Reading (a): Academy product lead the way on a day of low scores
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Reading and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 19:34 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Hearts were in mouths when he needed treatment early on but carried on, no chance with either goal and nothing else to do Photo: BP
2. HARRY McHUGH: 5
Not the way he would have dreamed his full league debut would go, but will learn from the experience Photo: BP
3. SEAN CLARE: 5
Didn't look altogether comfortable in a slightly different role, and lost his man for Reading's second goal Photo: BP
4. LIAM MORRISON: 5
Leader of the backline in Charlie Hughes' absence and missed his trusty colleague alongside him Photo: BP