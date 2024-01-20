Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Reading (h) - Goalkeeper and goalscorer pipped for star man
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Reading and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 20th Jan 2024, 20:58 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 8
Kept Latics ahead with some good saves before a blinding double stop right at the death secured the win Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 7
Did well both at right centre-back and right wing-back Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Another domineering display from the leader of the backline Photo: BP
4. LUKE CHAMBERS: 7
Very confident home debut capped by a cheeky assist for the winner with a sublime backheel Photo: BP