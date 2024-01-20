News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Reading (h) - Goalkeeper and goalscorer pipped for star man

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Reading and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 20th Jan 2024, 20:58 GMT

Kept Latics ahead with some good saves before a blinding double stop right at the death secured the win

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

Kept Latics ahead with some good saves before a blinding double stop right at the death secured the win Photo: BP

Did well both at right centre-back and right wing-back

2. SEAN CLARE: 7

Did well both at right centre-back and right wing-back Photo: BP

Another domineering display from the leader of the backline

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7

Another domineering display from the leader of the backline Photo: BP

Very confident home debut capped by a cheeky assist for the winner with a sublime backheel

4. LUKE CHAMBERS: 7

Very confident home debut capped by a cheeky assist for the winner with a sublime backheel Photo: BP

