Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Shrewsbury (a) - Backline lead the way in backs-to-the-wall effort
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Shrewsbury and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Feb 2024, 21:43 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 21:48 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 8
Some important saves and stood up strong under hugely intimidating pressure in the second period Photo: BP
2. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Another who didn't take a backward step against physical opposition Photo: BP
3. JASON KERR: 8
Handed a start and fully justified his inclusion, came up with a fantastic block that saved a goal Photo: BP
4. LUKE CHAMBERS: 7
Did well at both centre-back and, after the reshuffle, wing-back Photo: BP