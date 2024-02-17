News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Shrewsbury (a) - Backline lead the way in backs-to-the-wall effort

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Shrewsbury and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Feb 2024, 21:43 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 21:48 GMT

Scores on the doors!

Some important saves and stood up strong under hugely intimidating pressure in the second period

1. SAM TICKLE: 8

Some important saves and stood up strong under hugely intimidating pressure in the second period Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Another who didn't take a backward step against physical opposition

2. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7

Another who didn't take a backward step against physical opposition Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Handed a start and fully justified his inclusion, came up with a fantastic block that saved a goal

3. JASON KERR: 8

Handed a start and fully justified his inclusion, came up with a fantastic block that saved a goal Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Did well at both centre-back and, after the reshuffle, wing-back

4. LUKE CHAMBERS: 7

Did well at both centre-back and, after the reshuffle, wing-back Photo: BP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratings