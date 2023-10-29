Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Shrewsbury (h): Five 8s as Academy graduate takes 'star man' again!
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Shrewsbury and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 29th Oct 2023, 12:13 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Barely had a meaningful touch of the ball thanks to the efforts of those in front of him Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 7
Another fine display at the heart of the backline Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7
Skipper for the day and didn't put a foot wrong Photo: BP
4. LIAM MORRISON: 7
Three clean sheets from three since his return to the defence Photo: BP