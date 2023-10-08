Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Stevenage (a): Solitary 7 as Latics up against it down south
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Stevenage and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Oct 2023, 18:03 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 18:14 BST
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Made several good saves - including three at the beginning of the second period - to keep Latics in it, only beaten from the spot Photo: BP
2. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6
Led the backline again, assumed the captaincy after Lang's early departure, fortunate to escape serious injury during the red card challenge Photo: BP
3. KELL WATTS: 5
Started the game with a head bandage and didn't reappear after the break Photo: BP
4. OMAR REKIK: 5
Still to hit the heights of last season, playing across a variety of positions Photo: BP