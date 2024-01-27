News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Stevenage (h) - Skipper takes spoils as trouble at other end costs Tics

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Stevenage and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Jan 2024, 21:15 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 21:20 GMT

Tough afternoon where he has to be strong against a very physical - frequently over the line - examination

1. SAM TICKLE: 6

Tough afternoon where he has to be strong against a very physical - frequently over the line - examination Photo: BP

Free-kick led to the opening goal but not quite as effective as recent matches

2. SEAN CLARE: 6

Free-kick led to the opening goal but not quite as effective as recent matches Photo: BP

Will certainly know he's been in a game against one of the toughest line-leaders around

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6

Will certainly know he's been in a game against one of the toughest line-leaders around Photo: BP

Great to see him him negotiate his first league appearance in almost 15 months with flying colours

4. JASON KERR: 7

Great to see him him negotiate his first league appearance in almost 15 months with flying colours Photo: BP

