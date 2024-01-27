Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Stevenage (h) - Skipper takes spoils as trouble at other end costs Tics
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance against Stevenage and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Jan 2024, 21:15 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 21:20 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 6
Tough afternoon where he has to be strong against a very physical - frequently over the line - examination Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 6
Free-kick led to the opening goal but not quite as effective as recent matches Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 6
Will certainly know he's been in a game against one of the toughest line-leaders around Photo: BP
4. JASON KERR: 7
Great to see him him negotiate his first league appearance in almost 15 months with flying colours Photo: BP