Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Wigan Athletic player ratings: The season so far!

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the opening block of fixtures and delivers his report card on how things have gone so far...
By Paul Kendrick
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 12:09 BST

Scores on the doors!

1. Latics player ratings so far

Scores on the doors!

Handed the No.1 shirt on the eve of the campaign and stunning form - which has earned an England Under-21 call-up - has more than justified that

2. SAM TICKLE: 9

Handed the No.1 shirt on the eve of the campaign and stunning form - which has earned an England Under-21 call-up - has more than justified that

Despite starting the season on the back of only four days of pre-season, immediately showed why Shaun Maloney rated him his top transfer target of the summer

3. SEAN CLARE: 8

Despite starting the season on the back of only four days of pre-season, immediately showed why Shaun Maloney rated him his top transfer target of the summer

Nightmare display at Blackpool last time out shouldn't take away from his opening five matches where - up and down the left - he was as good as any of his colleagues

4. TOM PEARCE: 7.5

Nightmare display at Blackpool last time out shouldn't take away from his opening five matches where - up and down the left - he was as good as any of his colleagues

