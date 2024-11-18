Scores on the doors!Scores on the doors!
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - The story so far!

By Paul Kendrick
Published 18th Nov 2024, 14:54 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 15:08 GMT
Paul Kendrick uses the international break to take stock of Wigan Athletic’s season so far, and delivers his player ratings after around one third of the League One campaign.

Apps: 16 Last year's player of the year and already the frontrunner for this season's awards...far too good for this level, as he proves on a weekly basis

1. SAM TICKLE: 9/10

Apps: 16 Last year's player of the year and already the frontrunner for this season's awards...far too good for this level, as he proves on a weekly basis Photo: Bernard Platt

APPS: 3 Has used the Bristol Street Motors Trophy to find his feet in the first-team set-up, and was the hero against Nottingham Forest Under-21s which booked Latics' place in the knockout stages

2. TOM WATSON: 7/10

APPS: 3 Has used the Bristol Street Motors Trophy to find his feet in the first-team set-up, and was the hero against Nottingham Forest Under-21s which booked Latics' place in the knockout stages Photo: Bernard Platt

APPS: 5 (1) Injury problems have hampered his start to the campaign, but has shown his worth during his appearances on the field

3. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 6/10

APPS: 5 (1) Injury problems have hampered his start to the campaign, but has shown his worth during his appearances on the field Photo: Bernard Platt

APPS: 12 (2) One of the biggest plus points of the campaign, has taken to first-team football like a duck to water in a variety of positions across the backline

4. JAMES CARRAGHER: 8/10

APPS: 12 (2) One of the biggest plus points of the campaign, has taken to first-team football like a duck to water in a variety of positions across the backline Photo: Bernard Platt

