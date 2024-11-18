Football Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - The story so far! Published 18th Nov 2024, 14:54 GMT Updated 18th Nov 2024, 15:08 GMT
Paul Kendrick uses the international break to take stock of Wigan Athletic’s season so far, and delivers his player ratings after around one third of the League One campaign.
1. SAM TICKLE: 9/10
Apps: 16 Last year's player of the year and already the frontrunner for this season's awards...far too good for this level, as he proves on a weekly basis
Photo: Bernard Platt 2. TOM WATSON: 7/10
APPS: 3 Has used the Bristol Street Motors Trophy to find his feet in the first-team set-up, and was the hero against Nottingham Forest Under-21s which booked Latics' place in the knockout stages
Photo: Bernard Platt 3. STEVEN SESSEGNON: 6/10
APPS: 5 (1) Injury problems have hampered his start to the campaign, but has shown his worth during his appearances on the field
Photo: Bernard Platt 4. JAMES CARRAGHER: 8/10
APPS: 12 (2) One of the biggest plus points of the campaign, has taken to first-team football like a duck to water in a variety of positions across the backline
Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.