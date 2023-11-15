Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Tranmere (a): Latest Academy product stands out along with senior duo
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Tranmere and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 15th Nov 2023, 10:30 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 11:46 GMT
1. BEN AMOS: 7
Safe hands during the 90 minutes and stepped up to hero status in the shoot-out. Good to see him back Photo: BP
2. HARRY McHUGH: 8
Stand-out display by another Academy product who has grown in this competition, and now knocking on the door Photo: BP
3. OMAR REKIK: 6
Showed his versatility again by switching to centre-back and looked solid Photo: BP
4. KELL WATTS: 6
Tried to get his long-distance passing going with mixed success Photo: BP