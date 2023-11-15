News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Tranmere (a): Latest Academy product stands out along with senior duo

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Tranmere and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 15th Nov 2023, 10:30 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 11:46 GMT

Scores on the doors!

Safe hands during the 90 minutes and stepped up to hero status in the shoot-out. Good to see him back

1. BEN AMOS: 7

Safe hands during the 90 minutes and stepped up to hero status in the shoot-out. Good to see him back Photo: BP

Stand-out display by another Academy product who has grown in this competition, and now knocking on the door

2. HARRY McHUGH: 8

Stand-out display by another Academy product who has grown in this competition, and now knocking on the door Photo: BP

Showed his versatility again by switching to centre-back and looked solid

3. OMAR REKIK: 6

Showed his versatility again by switching to centre-back and looked solid Photo: BP

Tried to get his long-distance passing going with mixed success

4. KELL WATTS: 6

Tried to get his long-distance passing going with mixed success Photo: BP

