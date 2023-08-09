News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - Wrexham (a) - Defenders with the stand-out marks

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at Wrexham and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:44 BST

1. Player ratings: Wrexham (a)

Scores on the doors!

One or two uneasy moments but made several fine saves to keep his sheet clean

2. SAM TICKLE: 7

One or two uneasy moments but made several fine saves to keep his sheet clean

Won't want to see his penalty again, but another accomplished display by the ball-playing centre-back

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 7

Won't want to see his penalty again, but another accomplished display by the ball-playing centre-back

The number of 'this fella has been going under the radar' comments underline his fine form...and the fact he isn't 'under the radar' any more...

4. LIAM MORRISON: 8

The number of 'this fella has been going under the radar' comments underline his fine form...and the fact he isn't 'under the radar' any more...

