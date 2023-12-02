News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - York (a): Centre-half and centre-forward vie for star man

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at York and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 14:34 GMT

Sailed through another tough test for a young goalkeeper with flying colours, including a stunning late tip over the top

1. SAM TICKLE: 7

Sailed through another tough test for a young goalkeeper with flying colours, including a stunning late tip over the top Photo: BP

Kept on his guard by some lively York attacking

2. SEAN CLARE: 6

Kept on his guard by some lively York attacking Photo: BP

Defended strongly and also posed a constant threat with his range of passing from the back

3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8

Defended strongly and also posed a constant threat with his range of passing from the back Photo: BP

Another assured display alongside Hughes at the heart of the defence

4. OMAR REKIK: 7

Another assured display alongside Hughes at the heart of the defence Photo: BP

