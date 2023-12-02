Wigan Athletic: Player ratings - York (a): Centre-half and centre-forward vie for star man
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic performance at York and delivers his report card.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 14:34 GMT
1. SAM TICKLE: 7
Sailed through another tough test for a young goalkeeper with flying colours, including a stunning late tip over the top Photo: BP
2. SEAN CLARE: 6
Kept on his guard by some lively York attacking Photo: BP
3. CHARLIE HUGHES: 8
Defended strongly and also posed a constant threat with his range of passing from the back Photo: BP
4. OMAR REKIK: 7
Another assured display alongside Hughes at the heart of the defence Photo: BP