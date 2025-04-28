..
Wigan Athletic players and their families enjoy the Lap of Appreciation 2025

By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:40 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was on the pitch at the end of Saturday’s final home game to get the best pics from Wigan Athletic’s Lap of Appreciation for 2025.

Up the Tics!

.

1. LATICS LAP OF APPRECIATION 2025

. Photo: Bernard Platt

.

2. LATICS LAP OF APPRECIATION 2025

. Photo: Bernard Platt

.

3. LATICS LAP OF APPRECIATION 2025

. Photo: Bernard Platt

.

4. LATICS LAP OF APPRECIATION 2025

. Photo: Bernard Platt

