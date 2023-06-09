News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic players given update as wages delay continues

Wigan Athletic's players have tonight (Friday) been sent an update from the club explaining the current state of affairs at the DW Stadium - as the wait for wages continues.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th Jun 2023, 19:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 20:02 BST

It's exactly one week since the management team and senior squad were due to be paid their latest round of wages.

Despite assurances from the ownership group, that payment remains unpaid - leaving many of them in strife given the need to pay their own mortgages and other monthly outgoings.

Latics fans continue to keep their fingers crossed there is a happy ending to this latest sorry episodeLatics fans continue to keep their fingers crossed there is a happy ending to this latest sorry episode
Club staff are clearly limited in what they can do, given the only people who can deal with the situation are the ownership group.

Despite owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi having pledged in a meeting with club staff on Monday evening that the outstanding monies would be paid by the end of the week, unfortunately there has been no update.

And those affected were given the following update to keep them as informed of the situation as possible.

"Senior management have been in touch with the chairman on numerous occasions today, to chase the outstanding wage payments [which were due on 2nd June 2023] which Mr Al Jasmi committed to paying earlier this week," read the communication.

"As things stand, no funds have arrived from the ownership despite being told they would cover wages.

"As stated in the update on 7th June 2023 we are aware any potential takeovers do take time to complete, so again we will continue to push the ownership group as best we can to fulfil this commitment of funding the outstanding liabilities.

"We will continue to ask the questions over the weekend and into next week regarding wages."