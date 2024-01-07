Wigan Athletic players rally round Academy star following cancer diagnosis

Wigan Athletic's players will use the FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United to show their support for Under-18s captain Callum Jones, who has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Latics family has rallied around Under-18s skipper Callum Jones following his cancer diagnosis

Jones - a lifelong Latics supporter, who joined the club at the age of eight in August 2014 - was given the crushing news three months ago, after he'd experienced chest pains.

It was first believed to be associated with the broken collarbone injury he sustained against Blackburn Rovers a month earlier, before the awful confirmation following further medical checks.

Jones has been undergoing chemotherapy at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, receiving treatment on two weekly cycles.

He was recently visited at home by Latics manager Shaun Maloney, and the first-team squad wanted to send a huge message during their most high-profile fixture in years - with the ITV cameras on hand - by wearing t-shirts of support during the warm-up.

“We are so proud to be showing our support for Callum Jones, a brave young man who has shown some unbelievable courage in the last few months," read a statement, signed off by skipper Josh Magennis and vice-captain Callum Lang – a fellow product of the club’s Academy.

“Callum has trained with the first team previously, and the news of his diagnosis affected each and every one of us.

"We know he has approached his chemotherapy with such positivity, and it’s been incredibly inspiring.

“Callum starts his last round of treatment on Wednesday, and as players, we wanted to show him we’re behind him every step of the way by wearing warm-up shirts before the Manchester United fixture.

“We hope it can give Callum and his family a big lift. I know we speak on behalf of all the staff, players and supporters when we wish him a speedy, full recovery. We’re right with you, Jonesy.”