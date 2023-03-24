News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic players stay away from training as wait continues

Wigan Athletic's players have stayed away from training on Friday as they continue to wait for their wages to be paid Wigan Today understands.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:52 GMT- 1 min read

It's not a fortnight since the Latics staff didn't receive their latest wage packets on time - for the FOURTH time this season.

The staff were finally paid a week late, but the players' wait goes on.

And having taken to the field for matches against Burnley, Coventry and Watford, their collective patience has finally snapped.

Wigan Athletic's Christopher Park training ground
After group meetings, the players have decided to make the tough decision to stay away until the issue is resolved.

And they are keen for the club’s supporters to fully understand the situation.

Only injured players requiring treatment and fitness work will turn up at Christopher Park.

On a more positive note, other Wigan Today sources were voicing positive noises about wage payments finally being made.

That's not the first time that light at the end of the tunnel has been sighted, of course.

But it's hoped a successful resolution could this time be in the offing, allowing the club to start next week with a clean slate - and only the massive six-pointer against QPR on April 1 to focus on.

Latics have already been deducted three points by the EFL for their latest breach of wage payments.

They currently lie eight points adrift of Championship safety with only eight matches remaining.

The staff are due to receive their next wages a fortnight today – Good Friday, April 7.

