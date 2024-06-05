Calvin Ramsay puts pen to pay with Wigan Athletic

Calvin Ramsay says he's hoping to build on an 'instant connection' with Shaun Maloney after joining Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old defender is from Aberdeen - where Maloney was brought up - and he needed little persuasion to put pen to paper once he'd met the Latics boss.

“I’m over the moon," he said. "It happened quickly. I met the manager, I had a really good conversation, and there was an instant connection.

"And I’m excited for the start of the season. When I was driving to the training ground, there was a real excitement, and I am hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do.

“It’s a good opportunity at a good club, and I am raring to go.”

The Scotland international has previously spent time on loan at Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers, and becomes Latics' second summer signing after Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe, who is here on a similar loan arrangement.

“I am delighted Calvin has joined us on a season-long loan," said Maloney. "He is a very highly-regarded player, who has already represented his country, and gained experience in both the Scottish Premiership and the EFL.

“Calvin is an excellent profile who will bring aggression and attacking talent from both the right and left side of defence.

"He is extremely motivated to help our team achieve success this season, and will join us on day one of pre-season.

"I look forward to working with Calvin and helping him adapt as quickly as possible.”

After progressing through the ranks at his hometown club, Ramsay made his professional debut in the Scottish Premiership against Dundee United in March 2021.

The following campaign saw Ramsay make 33 appearances in all competitions, and he was named the Scottish Football Writers' Association's Young Player of the Year, and also shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

Ramsay joined Liverpool in June 2022, earning Aberdeen a club record sale in the region of £6.5million, and he made his debut against Napoli in November 2022, a fortnight before earning his first cap for Scotland against Turkey.

An unfortunate injury curtailed his first season with the Reds prematurely, and the 20-year-old then went on to spend the 2023/24 campaign in the North West of England with Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

However, injury wrecked the rest of his season and, after making two appearances for Preston and four for Bolton over the last 12 months, he joins Latics with a point to prove.

“We’re really pleased to bring Calvin to Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan," said Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch. "He’s an excellent player with fantastic calibre and is a great addition to our team.

"I would like to thank Liverpool Football Club once again for facilitating the move, and we’re excited to see how Calvin develops during his time with us."