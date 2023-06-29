Wigan Athletic pull off massive coup by securing future of star defender

The 19-year-old only signed a long-term extension earlier this year, to recognise his breakthrough into the first-team set-up..

But Shaun Maloney has sanctioned a further deal - including an extra year, through to 2028 - to reward him for becoming already one of the first names on the team sheet.

Charlie Hughes signs his new deal with Latics

“Charlie has been a standout player for us during my time at the football club and we wanted to recognise his outstanding development over the last year by extending his contract by another 12 months," said the Latics boss.

“We hope that Charlie’s breakthrough year can be a source of inspiration for all of our younger players so that they can follow the same path with hard work.

“Not only is he a talented footballer, but Charlie is a dedicated young man and a brilliant character.

"We are all excited to see what the future holds for Charlie and look forward to supporting him in the years to come.”

The performances of Hughes - who spent time in the Academies of Liverpool and Manchester City before he arrived at Wigan - had seen him linked with a host of Premier League clubs.

However, he is thinking only of continuing his education at the DW for the coming years.

“It feels brilliant to extend my stay at the football club by a further year," he said.

"It was a dream come true to play regularly in the Championship last season, and I’ve really enjoyed my experiences playing under Shaun Maloney so far.

“This football club means a lot to me, and I always feel pride every time I pull on the shirt.

"The gaffer has shown a lot of confidence and faith in me, and I’m already looking forward to the new season.

"It’s going to be another big challenge, but it’s one that I will be ready for.”