Wigan Athletic re-sign another former favourite
Wigan Athletic completed their summer recruitment for 2021 with the capture of Rotherham defender Curtis Tilt on a season-long loan.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 11:01 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 11:06 pm
The 30-yar-old enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell with Latics last term, helping them to retain their League One status against the odds.
And the Millers have allowed him to return to the DW Stadium on a similar arrangement.
