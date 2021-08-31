Wigan Athletic re-sign another former favourite

Wigan Athletic completed their summer recruitment for 2021 with the capture of Rotherham defender Curtis Tilt on a season-long loan.

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 11:01 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 11:06 pm
Curtis Tilt during his loan spell with Latics last term

The 30-yar-old enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell with Latics last term, helping them to retain their League One status against the odds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

And the Millers have allowed him to return to the DW Stadium on a similar arrangement.

Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20