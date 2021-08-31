Wigan Athletic re-sign another former favourite

Curtis Tilt during his loan spell with Latics last term

The 30-yar-old enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell with Latics last term, helping them to retain their League One status against the odds.

And the Millers have allowed him to return to the DW Stadium on a similar arrangement.