Wigan Athletic reach 2006 League Cup Final: Where are Paul Jewell's team now?

2. RB - Pascal Chimbonda

Pascal Chimbonda only spent a season with Wigan Athletic before remaining in England for the rest of his career - bar a four month spell in France. The defender featured for teams such as Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers before eventually retiring with non-league Ashton Town in 2019. Chimbonda runs the PC39 Academy - a full-time football and education course for students - and earlier this year it was reported he would start it up in Sunderland too after already establishing it in Manchester.

Photo: Alex Livesey