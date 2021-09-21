Wigan Athletic reach 2006 League Cup Final: Where are Paul Jewell's team now?

In 2006, Wigan Athletic reached the League Cup Final, facing Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.
The Latics had beat Bournemouth, Watford and Newcastle United in the early rounds, before brushing past Bolton Wanderers and beating Premier League giants Arsenal over two legs in the semi-finals.
Paul Jewell’s side had taken a 1-0 home win from the first leg to the Emirates, and whilst the Gunners beat them 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium, the Latics progressed to the final at Wembley Stadium on away goals.
Despite the excitement and disbelief from both the fans and the club as they took to the biggest stage in English football, Wigan weren’t able to perform on the day and were beaten 4-0 by the Red Devils.
Wayne Rooney (2), Louis Saha and Cristiano Ronaldo were the goalscorers that left Wigan returning home empty handed.
Leam Richardson’s squad are set to take on Sunderland in the Carabao Cup third round tonight after losing to the Black Cats on the opening day of the season.
1. GK - Mike Pollitt
After a long career with numerous clubs, Mike Pollitt retired with Wigan Athletic in 2014 after nine years in Greater Manchester. Since his retirement Pollitt became a goalkeeping coach with the Latics, before moving to Rotherham United, then Bolton Wanderers and now Preston North End.
Photo: Alex Livesey
2. RB - Pascal Chimbonda
Pascal Chimbonda only spent a season with Wigan Athletic before remaining in England for the rest of his career - bar a four month spell in France. The defender featured for teams such as Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers before eventually retiring with non-league Ashton Town in 2019. Chimbonda runs the PC39 Academy - a full-time football and education course for students - and earlier this year it was reported he would start it up in Sunderland too after already establishing it in Manchester.
Photo: Alex Livesey
3. CB: Stephane Henchoz
After only a year with Wigan, Stephane Henchoz returned to Blackburn Rovers in 2006 until he was released in May 2008. The former defender retired later that year. The ex-Switzerland international has since managed at a host of clubs, beginning his coaching career with Rovers' U18 sides and most recently managing Neuchatel Xamax - the side he enjoyed a three year spell with during his playing days.
Photo: Ross Kinnaird
4. CB - Arjan De Zeeuw
Arjan De Zeeuw left Wigan Athletic in 2007 before pursuing brief spells with Coventry City and ADO '20 until retiring in 2009. The former defender's career took a very unexpected turn after he stopped playing football and he began working as an investigative detective in Holland. Earlier this year it was reported that the Dutchman was also managing a non-league team in his home country.
Photo: Matthew Lewis