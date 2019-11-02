Wigan Athletic 'really good at what they do', admits Swansea City boss

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper was understandably delighted at smashing Wigan Athletic's 'great record' at the DW Stadium in dramatic fashion.

Substitute Sam Surridge's stoppage-time goal sent Swansea top of the Championship ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

And Cooper acknowledged what a fine feat it had been to become only the fifth away club to win at the DW since the start of last season.

"Wigan have a great record here, and amassed a huge number of points here last season as well," he said.

"We knew that coming in to the game, and we told the players it would be tough given their home record.

"They're really good at what they do, and Paul Cook's been an excellent manager wherever he's gone.

"We knew all that would mean a tough game and, even though we planned to have more control, we knew there'd be moments we'd have to handle.

"And we were able to do that, maybe a little more than we would have liked, but we did it really well."

Cooper was disappointed his side weren't able to build on Nathan Dyer's 12th-minute strike, which was cancelled out by Kieffer Moore's penalty nine minutes later.

"Having gone 1-0 up early, I think there was an opportunity for us to keep going and play well and dominate the game," he added.

"And we are a little bit disappointed we weren't able to capitalise on the good start we made, and gave away a poor goal.

"I know they had a lot of corners and balls into our box, but our goalie's not really had to make a save in the game.

"The reality is we defended them really well, and when you do that you always give yourself a chance to win the game.

"We left it until late, but it was a great cross, a great header and we're all very happy."