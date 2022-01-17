Wigan Athletic receive Curtis Tilt update from Rotherham
Curtis Tilt's future appears still to be in limbo as Wigan Athletic try to agree a fee for his services with Rotherham United.
The centre-back was recalled from his loan spell by the Millers last week.
While he's not in the plans of manager Paul Warne, Rotherham are determined to squeeze every last penny out of Latics for a player who has 18 months remaining on his contract.
The two clubs are not believed to be far apart in their respective valuations but, in the meantime, Tilt has to play a waiting game.
"Curtis hasn't been in today," reported Millers No.2 Richie Barker.
"There was some hope, I think, that a deal was being spoken about throughout the day and that Curtis would need to be close to a phone.
"He won't be in the squad tomorrow (against Lincoln). It was better today that he concentrated on any news that may have broken while we were training."
Latics themselves are in action on Tuesday night, at Morecambe.
Kell Watts slotted in alongside Jack Whatmough at Doncaster on Saturday, with Jason Kerr also available to Leam Richardson.
