The 20-year-old joined Latics on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan from Premier League Fulham.

He was thrown straight in for his debut against Cambridge on Saturday, and made a huge contribution, including laying on the winning goal for Thelo Aasgaard.

And Maloney says Godo's breakthrough into the first team has taken everyone by surprise - not least himself.

"I thought Martial was really good, considering it was his first ever senior game," said the Latics boss.

"He had a really good assist for Thelo's goal, and he was brilliant throughout.

"I didn't expect to be playing him so quickly, when I signed him, I thought I'd have to bed him in over two, three, four games.

"But the way he's trained since he's been here, he's forced his way into the side.

"It's also a great message to send out to the other players.

"If you train like he has, then you're going to win yourself a starting spot.

"Then it's how you play in the game that will decide whether you stay there or not.

"And that's what I really liked all week in training."

Latics' squad strength was underlined by fellow winger Jordan Jones - who represented Northern Ireland during the recent international break - not even making Saturday's matchday 18.

"Even though Jordan Jones didn't make the 18, he's starting to get himself into a really good place, and pushing hard," added Maloney.

"Every player needs to know they have to perform in training if they're to play on a Saturday, and that's what we have at the moment."

The win over Cambridge was even more impressive given there had been a big in the fact in the lead-up.

"Callum Lang had an illness in the week, and I didn't think he could give us more than 45," said Maloney, whose side now have five points on the board from their seven matches played.