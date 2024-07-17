Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Football's independent regulator will be able to impose a "fair financial flow" between the Premier League and the EFL if they are unable to reach a suitable settlement themselves.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leagues have been deadlocked over the so-called 'New Deal' since March, when top-flight clubs halted negotiations over additional funding for the EFL to focus instead on agreeing new Premier League financial controls.

Sources close to the talks indicated to the PA news agency on Wednesday that there has been no progress even since those controls were agreed at the Premier League's annual general meeting last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Labour Government has, as anticipated, brought the Bill back in Wednesday's King's Speech

The Conservatives' version of the Football Governance Bill, which failed to complete its passage through Parliament due to the calling of the General Election in May, also intended to give the regulator 'backstop powers' to determine a settlement, albeit controversially excluding parachute payments from its determination.

The new Labour Government has, as anticipated, brought the Bill back in Wednesday's King's Speech setting out its legislative programme, but reform group Fair Game was encouraged by what it felt was a stronger line on the settlement.

Briefing notes provided alongside the Speech stated: "When authorities cannot agree appropriate financial flows, and the sustainability of football is at risk, (the Bill will give) the regulator the backstop power to ensure a fair financial flow."

Fair Game chief executive Niall Couper said: "It is brilliant news to hear the Government is firmly committed to delivering a fairer financial distribution at all levels of the football pyramid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the devil will be in the detail. The concept of backstop powers needs to go further. The new regulator must also have the powers to ensure any new deal between leagues addresses football's flawed financial flow. Without it, football will be doomed to repeat the failures of the past."

The funding offer to the EFL from the Premier League that had been under discussion would have granted the 72-club competition 14.75 per cent of the net media revenues earned by the EFL and the Premier League, which was projected to be worth an extra £900million to the EFL over six seasons on top of what it already receives.

The chief original purpose of the regulator - to ensure clubs are run sustainably and are accountable to their fans - remains intact, and as before the intention is that professional clubs in England will operate under licensing conditions set by the regulator.

The Government's briefing notes highlight a "high and growing risk of financial failure among clubs", but a Football Distress Survey conducted by business recovery specialists Begbies Traynor published on Wednesday found financial distress in the EFL was at its lowest level since the firm began reporting 12 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It found financial distress was now affecting just two of the 72 EFL clubs, down from a record high of 34 clubs in October 2021 , and attributed that low percentage to self-regulation in the form of swifter action by the leagues, and a better understanding of the sanctions clubs face for breaching the rules.

The EFL welcomed the reintroduction of the Bill.

The league's chair Rick Parry said: "It is clear from the many conversations I have had since the General Election result that the football pyramid matters to those inside and outside the game.

"It is a unique strength of English football and one we are ready to collectively protect through the introduction of enhanced regulation as well as improved financial distributions so we can continue to serve the best interests of clubs, their supporters, and the communities they live in for many years to come."

The Football Supporters' Association said it looked forward to working with the Government and all MPs to "get the Bill across the line".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Premier League spokesperson said: "We look forward to working with the new Government and discussing the detail of the Bill.

"The success of the Premier League model enables us to support the best-funded football ecosystem in the world, including substantial investment into grassroots and communities.

"It is critical that the regulation of this highly successful industry is proportionate and effective, to ensure that English football can continue to be world-leading and deliver for millions of fans."