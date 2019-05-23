Wigan Athletic release Callum McManaman and Darron Gibson

Wigan Athletic’s Callum McManaman and Darron Gibson are looking for new clubs this summer.

Latics put out their retained list today, and the duo, along with Shaun MacDonald, Jonas Olsson, James Vaughan and Dan Lavercombe have been released.

It will be an emotional second farewell for 28-year-old McManaman, who was man of the match in the 2013 FA Cup Final win over Manchester City before moving to West Brom in 2015.

He returned to the DW on a one-year deal last July after a spell at Sunderland.

As expected, the club has confirmed Nick Powell has been offered renewed terms, as has Owen Evans.

Loan players Christian Walton (Brighton & Hove Albion), Antonee Robinson (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Beni Baningime (Everton) and Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) have returned to their clubs while Leo Da Silva Lopes (Gillingham) and Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic) come back to the DW after their loan spells away.

Development squad players Luke Burgess, Oliver Crankshaw, Sam Finley, Tylor Golden, Chris Merrie, Alex Perry and Joe Piggott have been offered contracts beyond June while Jordan Perrin and Denzel Williams will leave the club.

Under-18s Charlie Jolley, Kyle Joseph, Joe Gelhardt and Emeka Obi signed their first professional contracts with Wigan Athletic earlier this season.

The club has also made offers to the following second year scholars:

Adam Long

Scott Smith

Will McGuffie

Victor Maffeo

James Berry

Divin Baningime

The below players will progress into the second year of their scholarships:

Thelo Aasgaard

Oliver Broe

Louis Isherwood

Harry Jolley

Bobby Jones

Joe McWilliam

MacKenzie O’Neill

Luke Robinson

Jensen Weir

The following players will leave the club at the end of their scholarships this summer:

Kain McGaughey

Neil Monoghan

Brad Roberts

Mitchell Culshaw