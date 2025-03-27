Wigan Athletic made a pre-tax loss of just over £8.2m for the financial year ending June 30,2024 - down from just under £13.4m for the previous 12 months.

The figures show Latics are making good progress on their road towards self-sustainability - and don't include the sales of Academy products Charlie Hughes (to Hull City in August 2024) and Thelo Aasgaard (to Luton Town in January 2025), which came just after the accounting period.

That combined sum – believed to be in the region of £7m – could well see next year's figures drop to almost break even, if other areas remain stable.

Turnover was down from £15.9m to £9.2m - thanks to the team playing in League One as opposed to the Championship. Some £0.8m of turnover came from the Premier League solidarity, a reduction of £4m on the previous year. Revenue of £1.4m came from EFL distributions, which was down £2.3m.

Relegation from the Championship had a huge impact on central revenues - matchday and season ticket sales were £2.4m, compared to £2.6m, with the £1.6m generated from commercial and sponsorship activities being the same as a year earlier.

The total administrative expenditure was £17.3m, compared to £32.8m the previous year (before a write back of £4.1m in owner loans).

Salary costs for staff and players was slashed from £23.2m to £11.7m. That represented 67 per cent of the administrative expenses and 127 per cent of turnover.

Those figures were described in the strategic report as 'clearly still unacceptably high', but 'will be reduced further in 2024/25 due to the expiry of player contracts agreed by the previous ownership group'.

Included in the losses were 'termination costs' of £2m to Leam Richardson, Kolo Toure and their respective management teams, which was blamed on 'decisions of the previous ownership group'.

Latics made a profit of £750,000 from the plum FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United in January 2024, which was 'aided by the difficult, but financially sensible decision to house the away fans in the East Stand'.

"After the uncertainty of the past few years, this season provided relative calm, tranquillity and stability," noted Ben Goodburn, on behalf of the board. "The directors quickly implemented a thorough review of the budgets across all football departments to identify cost savings and areas of potential revenue growth.

"Off the pitch, the previous ownership group entered into many long-term contracts that were on poor commercial terms hindering our immediate ambitions to improve some areas of the club and fan experience in the short term. We have already taken steps to address many of these arrangements, such as the ticketing system, and we will continue to make it our priority.

"The club has partnered with a data and analytics business to complement and enhance our squad planning, player recruitment, match tactics and player development. Our investment in these data driven tools is intended to provide actionable insight to our existing expertise across the club.

“The club has also invested in a new CRM (Customer Relationship Management) platform, in conjunction with our sister club, Wigan Warriors. This cutting edge software collates data from a number of important revenue streams, including ticketing, retail and hospitality to aid our marketing efforts and drive revenue across both clubs."

Goodburn believes the financial year 'indicated good progress in many ways...as the club now has stable ownership, financial losses have been reduced, results generally went well on the pitch and the young squad now has significant value'.

The financial results were labelled 'satisfactory, considering what was inherited from the previous ownership’.

Although the playing budget has again been reduced by approximately 20 per cent for this season, Goodburn said it was 'still set at a healthy level in the top half of the division. This will give the team the best possible chance of competing towards the top end of the league this season. The playing squad budget has already been set at an increased level for the 2025/26 season to assist with squad planning'.

The report also set out three key areas of strategy for the future - utilising modern player recruitment techniques to attract the best players within our resources; continued investment into the club's Academy to assist the progression of young talented players to the first team; and utilising up-to-date analysis and performance measurement tools to assist coaching staff to achieve the best results possible.

Ultimately, however, the report noted the company remains 'dependent on continued financial support from owner Mike Danson...who has confirmed he will support the company financially, through unsecured loan monies for a period of at least 12 months from the date of these accounts'.