Wigan Athletic require new star pie-ning!

Well the pie's the limit, with Latics looking for a new 'bubbly, enthusiastic and a fun individual' to take over the role of Crustry!

It's a permanent role (not sausage), so you won't be filling in.

Crusty the Pie

Among the duties are to meat and greet fans on a matchday, so there'll be plenty at steak.

Don't be going in all half-baked, because matchday shifts last six hours.

But there'll be plenty to keep you occu-pied, with plenty of young supporters to keep entertained both pre-match and during half-time.

And with a competitive salary promised, there'll be plenty of dough to take home - if you prove to be different gravy, and the panel can't look past-ie you.

You won't even have to fork out for a uniform, because the Crusty mascot suit is all provided.

The successful candidate will have/be:

* Experience of working with and managing large groups of children.

* Confident in engaging with supporters of all ages and backgrounds positively and proactively whilst wearing a costume.

* Confidence in performing to a public audience.

* Reliable and committed/able to work all home fixtures.

* Ability to work unsupervised, using your own initiative.

Above all, the new Crusty will help to ensure all children and families who attend home matches have both an enjoyable and memorable visit to the DW Stadium watching Leam Richardson’s Latics.

For more details, visit www.wiganathletic.com