Wigan Athletic reshuffle confirmed

That's the view of CEO Mal Brannigan, who believes the elevation of Dr Tom Markham to chief operating officer in a full-time capacity will help the business grow 'growth on a number of strategic fronts'.

Brannigan also had very warm words for chief financial officer Richard Bramwell, who has relinquished his role on the board of directors as was always the plan.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

“On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to place on record our appreciation to Richard for his advice and guidance," said Brannigan.

"Not only in the 15 months since Phoenix 2021 Limited became custodians of Wigan Athletic, but also prior to the takeover for the important role he played in the transition of ownership.

“As a Wiganer, Latics supporter and member of staff for over two decades, Richard’s knowledge of the club will continue to be invaluable to us.

"When the board was initially assembled, Richard offered to remain on it, but with the intention of stepping back once the club had become more stable.

"He has stepped down from the board of directors of Phoenix 2021 Limited with immediate effect.