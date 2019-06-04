Wigan Athletic reunion at Luton as Callum McManaman rejoins Graeme Jones!

Callum McManaman has rejoined his Wigan Athletic old mentor Graeme Jones after signing for Championship new-boys Luton Town.

The 28-year-old forward was released by Latics at the end of the season, and it comes as no surprise to see him link up with new Hatters boss Jones who, along with Roberto Martinez, helped to propel him to stardom at the DW.

“I'm made up," said McManaman. "I'm looking forward to pre-season and I can’t wait to get back playing and enjoying myself.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all the lads and getting started.

“I worked with Graeme Jones for a few years at Wigan, and I really enjoyed working with him.

"He got the best out of me, so hopefully he can do that again.

“I've played in the Championship for a while now and played in the Premier League a few years ago under Graeme and Roberto Martinez, so hopefully I can show what I can do again.

“Graeme didn’t have to say much to get me to sign. He just said he was going to get the best out of me and we'll play football, which I already knew because I've seen a few games from last season.

"He knows how to get the best out of me. I know Luton play good football and that’s what I want to get involved in.”