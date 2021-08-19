Wigan Athletic reveal details of #believe 'fans fund'

The slogan is emblazoned across the front of the DW Stadium, flanked by stylish montages of some of the club's fans.

But today's event was much more than a branding exercise as Latics launched a new membership scheme.

The #Believe FansFund allows supporters make monthly contributions, with money funneled towards football operations - either the first-team, academy or sports science and performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch of the Fanfund today

In return, they receive discounts on tickets, merchandise, access to open training session and their name on a #Believe Fansfund Founder Wall of Honour, which is planned for the reception at the DW Stadium.

Chief executive Mal Brannigan said: "The concept behind it is trying to deliver value to our fans, not just those who turn up week in and week out, but those who live further away and overseas.

"How do we add value to what we do? It all fits in with integrating ourselves into the community.

"We've seen since the chairman has been here, he's been around town and it shows the ownership group is one with the fanbase."

Nathan Ellington and Dave Whelan at the DW Stadium today

A variety of memberships are on offer, ranging from basic to premium as well as a family membership.

It was launched at the DW Stadium today along with the #believe slogan and video, marking four months under the ownership of the Phoenix 2021 Ltd.

Brannigan was particularly pleased to welcome former owner Whelan, who bankrolled Latics' climb through the leagues and was chairman when they won the FA Cup Final eight years ago.

"He's done an awful lot for this club and this town and we want that relationship to keep on going," added Brannigan. "What did for the football club, and the rugby club, I think without him this town would have a different identity."

As part of the #believe campaign, the club has appointed 50 fans as ambassadors and they are pictured on special artwork inside the reception area. They received one-off framed posters as a thank you for their loyalty and backing of the Believe FansFund campaign.

Barry Worthington, of the Progress with Unity podcast, is one of those ambassadors.

He said: "I hope the FansFund goes down very well with supporters.

"During administration, the town got behind the club and since coming in, the new owners said they wanted more fan involvement and for us to drive the finances as well.

"This is our opportunity to get behind the club financially as well.

"I've seen some of the packages and it's good value. And it's an excellent opportunity for people who are international supporters to contribute - they're not getting a season ticket but it gives them that connection."

He also welcomed a move away from the traditional model of a club being reliant on a rich benefactor.

"It feels like we've moved forward 20 years, it feels like we're coming into the 21st century in a big way," he added.

"This has to be the way forward to try and make the club sustainable - you can't rely on others, as we found out to our cost.