Wigan Athletic reveal new kits for 2019/2020 season

Wigan Athletic have unveiled their home and away kits for the new season.

The new home kit reintroduces pin stripes to the front and back whilst maintaining the green pop colour to a stylized cuff and contrast crew neck.

The new red away kit features a hexagonal graphic with inspiration grown from the famous FA Cup winning jersey. A newly-developed tonal crest keeps the two-contrast colour aesthetic of the shirt.

Sponsors KB88, Smurfit Kappa and 3P Logistics were announced earlier this week.

The new kit will be in action for the first time at Chester tomorrow, with fans getting their chance to snap-up replicas from Friday, July 19 when first team players will be on hand to sign merchandise. Adult shirts will cost £45.

Online orders will not be open until w/c Monday, July 22, to coincide with the launch of the new Wigan Athletic website.