Wigan Athletic reveal their squad numbers for the upcoming League One campaign

Wigan Athletic have announced their squad numbers for the upcoming League One season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read

Shaun Maloney’s side start the campaign away to Derby County on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

The club has announced Sam Tickle will wear the number one jersey, while fellow academy graduates Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard have been handed the number six and number 10 respectively.

Elsewhere, Stephen Humphrys moves from 39 to 17 and Kell Watts has been allocated the number two shirt.

Sam TickleSam Tickle
Sam Tickle
Reacting to the news on social media, one fan wrote: “Notable that Sam Tickle is number one, and rightly so.”

On the goalkeeper, another added: “The lad has earned it, let’s hope he has a great season.”

While a third agreed: “Great and well deserved, I worked with Sam since he was in the academy and he will go far.”

Here is the full list for the 2023/24 season:

1. Sam Tickle

2. Kell Watts

3. Tom Pearce

4. Liam Morrison

6. Charlie Hughes

7. Sean Clare

8. Matt Smith

9. Charlie Wyke

10. Thelo Aasgaard

11. James McClean

12. Ben Amos

14. Jordan Jones

15. Jason Kerr

16. Liam Shaw

17. Stephen Humphrys

18. Jonny Smith

19. Callum Lang

20. Callum McManaman

21. Scott Smith

22. Chris Sze

24. James Balagizi

25. Josh Stones

26. Baba Adeeko

28. Josh Magennis

31. James Carragher

32. Abdi Sharif

33. Luke Brennan

34. Luke Robinson

35. Kieran Lloyd

36. Youssef Chentouf

37. Ethan Mitchell

38. Joe Rodwell-Grant

40. Tom Watson

41. Joe Adams

42. Harry McHugh

43. Dylan Dwyer

44. Jack Reilly

45. Kai Payne

50. Matthew Wonnacott

51. Matthew Corran

