Wigan Athletic reveal their squad numbers for the upcoming League One campaign
Shaun Maloney’s side start the campaign away to Derby County on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
The club has announced Sam Tickle will wear the number one jersey, while fellow academy graduates Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard have been handed the number six and number 10 respectively.
Elsewhere, Stephen Humphrys moves from 39 to 17 and Kell Watts has been allocated the number two shirt.
Reacting to the news on social media, one fan wrote: “Notable that Sam Tickle is number one, and rightly so.”
On the goalkeeper, another added: “The lad has earned it, let’s hope he has a great season.”
While a third agreed: “Great and well deserved, I worked with Sam since he was in the academy and he will go far.”
Here is the full list for the 2023/24 season:
1. Sam Tickle
2. Kell Watts
3. Tom Pearce
4. Liam Morrison
6. Charlie Hughes
7. Sean Clare
8. Matt Smith
9. Charlie Wyke
10. Thelo Aasgaard
11. James McClean
12. Ben Amos
14. Jordan Jones
15. Jason Kerr
16. Liam Shaw
17. Stephen Humphrys
18. Jonny Smith
19. Callum Lang
20. Callum McManaman
21. Scott Smith
22. Chris Sze
24. James Balagizi
25. Josh Stones
26. Baba Adeeko
28. Josh Magennis
31. James Carragher
32. Abdi Sharif
33. Luke Brennan
34. Luke Robinson
35. Kieran Lloyd
36. Youssef Chentouf
37. Ethan Mitchell
38. Joe Rodwell-Grant
40. Tom Watson
41. Joe Adams
42. Harry McHugh
43. Dylan Dwyer
44. Jack Reilly
45. Kai Payne
50. Matthew Wonnacott
51. Matthew Corran