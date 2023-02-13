The 26-year-old - the first signing of the Phoenix 2021 Ltd era, and Latics' reigning player of the year - has committed his future until the summer of 2025.

And he has set his sights on making sure he remains at least a Championship player for the duration.

“I’m over the moon," he said. "It’s been in the pipeline for a while now, but to finally get it done and announced is a proud moment for me and my family.

Jack Whatmough has extended his deal with Latics until the summer of 2025

“There were no grey areas. As soon as I spoke with Mal (Brannigan) about extending my stay, it was always about getting it done as soon as we can.

“There are loads of reasons why, but the main reason for me is that I’m enjoying my football

"I love the football club, and everyone has been brilliant with me since I've been here.

"I’m happy everything is done now, and hopefully we can now keep this club in the Championship."

Whatmough has made 77 appearances in all competitions since arriving from Portsmouth in the summer of 2021.

His efforts last term - during which he didn't miss a game in the league - saw him named in the League One team of the year.

“The retention of Jack is great for us as a club," said Latics manager Shaun Maloney.

"He has shown both before my arrival and in his short time with me the ability that he has.

“He works hard in training, is very physical and is great in the air, as we saw with his winning goal at the weekend.

"He is also calm under pressure and is developing into a real leader within our back line.

“Jack is at an age now where he will play his best football in a Wigan Athletic shirt and I am looking forward to helping him on that journey.”

Chief executive Mal Brannigan added: “Jack was the club’s first new signing under the ownership of Phoenix 2021 Ltd when arriving from Portsmouth FC in June 2021 and he has gone from strength to strength.

“A key priority for us as a board was to tie Jack down on a new deal and I am glad we have been able to do that.

“Positive talks have been ongoing with Jack for some time so it’s great for all parties that we can now announce the deal and he can continue to help us move forward.”

Whatmough’s winning goal against Huddersfield at the weekend lifted Latics up two places to 22nd – behind fourth-bottom Cardiff only on goal difference.

"Nothing is settled for any club in the Championship - apart from probably Burnley at the top,” he added.

"We've just got to keep on grinding out those results, and there's a lot of football still to be played.

"We're actually going into games now with confidence, which hasn't always been the case this year.

"We were able to come into the Huddersfield game with confidence because of the way we played at Blackburn.