Wigan Athletic rock hails 'really important week'

Jason Kerr warming up before the Plymouth game

Despite the well-documented horror of Charlie Wyke's collapse at the training ground on Monday, the Latics players managed to pick up four points from two difficult away games.

A 2-2 draw at Cambridge last Tuesday was followed by Saturday's last-gasp triumph at Plymouth, which sent Latics joint top of League One with a game in hand.

“It was a highly contested game but to win in the last minute makes it much sweeter," acknowledged Kerr.

“I feel like we battled so hard all through the game, a game that never really took a minute and we knew the game was always going to be like that.

“All the boys, the boys that came on, the substitutes, everyone put in a really good shift to get three points at the end.

“Whenever you score a last-minute goal there is a lot of emotion, though I felt there was a little bit more emotion with the week we have had.

"We have had a lot of travelling so to get four points is really important, we really dug deep today and got the three points.”

The Latics players held up Wyke's shirt after both goals and again at the final whistle, and Kerr says the performance and result was for the stricken striker.

“It has been really difficult; Charlie is a big guy in the team," he added.

“The gaffer spoke to us about trying to be as normal as we can, and we’ve tried to do that.

"It’s been difficult but we’ve pushed on and to get four points from two very tough away games is really good.

“Charlie is a really important part of our group; he is such a funny big guy, he’s been in touch and texting, wishing us good luck, making jokes.

"I am sure he was watching and smiling like the fans.

“I just want to thank the fans; to travel to Cambridge and then to Plymouth, they’re long journeys – so I just want to thank them.

"They were singing Charlie’s name all afternoon, which was touching, so that last-minute goal was for them and for Charlie as well.”