Wigan Athletic rocked by fresh duo KO for big kick-off against Charlton Athletic

New signings Tyrese Francois and Silko Thomas will both miss the start of the League One campaign as Wigan Athletic's injury problems continue to worsen.

With fellow summer acquisition Michael Olakigbe having broken his leg in the first week of pre-season, Shaun Maloney then lost Callum McManaman to a very heavy knock during the friendly at Chorley last month.

And that headache has been doubled with Francois - yet to kick a ball since joining from Fulham - having a setback, and Thomas jarring a knee on his debut against Blackburn on July 27.

"Tyrese has had another setback in rehab, and he'll probably be another four or five weeks unfortunately," reported Maloney after the 2-1 friendly defeat at Tranmere on Friday night.

"It was a muscle problem he came with, and in the first two or three days in rehab it was a bit more severe than we thought."

The news was marginally better regarding Thomas - but that comes as no consolation given how impressive he looked during his time on the field against Blackbirn.

"Silko jarred part of his knee in the closing stages last weekend, and it's just really bad luck," said Maloney. "I don't think he'll make Charlton, Barnsley or Reading, which is obviously tough luck for us."

Maloney also provided an update on the luckless Olakigbe, as well as FA Cup final hero McManaman.

"Michael's hoping he's only four or six weeks away," he added. "Cal Mac's another couple of weeks like Silko, so we'll be doing it tough for numbers for the first month or so."

There wasn’t much good news on the field at Tranmere as Latics under-performed across the board, with a penalty in either half from Like Norris and Brad Walker proving decisive.

Joe Hugill pulled one back for Latics just before the break, and Harry McHugh hit the woodwork late on with a great strike.

But the Latics boss didn't hold back in his assessment of the overall 90 minutes., as the better side – managed by ex-Latics goalkeeper Nigel Adkins – undoubtedly took the spoils

"It was a really competitive outing," he said. "Tranmere were very good in the second half, and the only positive thing is this has happened now, and not next weekend.

"I think this pre-season we have played well, and definitely had the advantage in most of the games. Tonight in the second half, Tranmere came for us, and we still played like it was a friendly - and they didn't.

"That was the difference, and the players all know that.

"Apart from the two centre-backs (Jason Kerr and Will Aimson), who I thought were very good, Baba (Adeeko) who was brilliant, Dion (Rankine) the same, and Joe Hugill's efforts with and without the ball, I give him a pass as well.

"Everyone else...they got a message tonight. You can't drift through a game at any level and think you're going to be okay. I didn't see a big enough reaction to win the game, which I didn't like. I know it's only a friendly, but I didn't like that."