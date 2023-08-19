Wigan Athletic run riot in derby day delight with 4-0 thrashing at Bolton Wanderers

Stephen Humphrys and Charlie Wyke both scored braces as the visitors ran riot in the lunchtime kick-off.

The Latics have now cancelled out their points deduction and exit the relegation zone with two points, while Bolton remain top after four games with today’s other fixtures still to be played.

Wigan made two changes to their starting lineup with Thelo Aasgaard injured, while Bolton striker Dion Charles was suspended at an almost sold-out Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Wigan Athletic claimed a huge derby win over Bolton

Early on Wigan headed inches wide in front of a vibrant crowd, before Bolton voiced anger when a penalty shout was denied after a collision between Josh Sheehan and Kell Watts.

Yet the home fans were suddenly silenced.

In the 12th minute Tom Pearce delivered a pinpoint corner to the back post where the in-form Wyke headed in his fourth goal of the season.

Bolton almost gave an instant reply as Victor Adeboyejo just missed Gethin Jones’ cross into the box, 10 minutes before the visitors doubled their advantage.

Wigan dispossessed a lackadaisical Bolton defence in their own half, where Nathan Baxter then parried a Callum Lang shot towards Humphrys who scored into an open net after 24 minutes.

Bolton were second best to everything and wasted an opportunity in the 43rd minute when Adeboyejo headed straight at Sam Tickle from close range in front of a frustrated crowd.

The home fans then turned hostile when Humphrys scored another four minutes into added time, after Bolton’s disorganised defence allowed the winger to fire a loose ball following Lang’s blocked shot.

Wigan inevitably faced a strong Bolton reaction following boos at half-time, but the home side continued to waste chances as Josh Dacres-Cogley fired wide from inside 12 yards.

Bolton’s wasteful nature proved costly as Wigan then controlled the second half, before Wyke scored a one-on-one in the 75th minute despite Baxter initially getting his hands on the ball.