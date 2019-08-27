Wigan Athletic's Marshall and Mulgrew named in Scotland squad

Wigan Athletic's David Marshall and Charlie Mulgrew have been named in the Scotland squad for two games next week - including one against Roberto Martinez's Belgium

Scotland host Russia next Friday September 6 at Hampden Park, before facing the world's No.1-ranked side, Belgium, three days later.

Goalkeeper Marshall and on-loan defender Mulgrew will link-up with the national squad after Latics' match against Barnsley on Saturday.

Striker Kieffer Moore, hoping to recover from a calf injury this weekend, is in the Wales' squad for matches against Azerbaijan and Belarus.