Wigan Athletic's Marshall and Mulgrew named in Scotland squad

Wigan Athletic and Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall
Wigan Athletic's David Marshall and Charlie Mulgrew have been named in the Scotland squad for two games next week - including one against Roberto Martinez's Belgium

Scotland host Russia next Friday September 6 at Hampden Park, before facing the world's No.1-ranked side, Belgium, three days later.

Goalkeeper Marshall and on-loan defender Mulgrew will link-up with the national squad after Latics' match against Barnsley on Saturday.

Striker Kieffer Moore, hoping to recover from a calf injury this weekend, is in the Wales' squad for matches against Azerbaijan and Belarus.