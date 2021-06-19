Wigan Athletic season ticket details

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

CEO Mal Brannigan has also explained the delay in putting them on sale has been due to ticketing software being updated – as well as the knock-on effect of the club being placed into administration last year.

“We are close on releasing news on season tickets,” he told the Wigan Post.

“We’ve recently changed our ticketing software, which has had an effect on when we believe we can get season tickets out.

“There’s been a couple of things we’ve also had to take into account.

"A knock-on effect of the administration has meant we’ve had to reconnect to most of the services, and payment solutions, and everything else that’s linked to that.

“We’ve also taken time to review the market to see whether there was value in changing any of our suppliers within the business.

“The ticketing provider solution was one of those, and we thought from a data perspective we might want to work with another company.

"That’s what we’ve done, which has also obviously had an adverse effect on when we’ve been able to get season tickets out.

“We will have the campaign ready to go a week or two before they go out, but unfortunately I can’t give a final date on when that’s going to happen.”

Despite the new season kicking off in just seven weeks, Brannigan says there’s still plenty of time to hit targets and bring in much-needed revenue.

“Traditionally the club’s always been very late in putting season tickets out,” he acknowledged.

“So I don’t think we’re enormously behind where the club would normally be.

“And we’ll hopefully have a system in place shortly where we’ll be able to process sales as quickly as possible.”