Wigan Athletic season ticket prices revealed

Latics fans will soon be back inside the DW Stadium

And as a ‘thank you’ to supporters, the ‘Welcome Home’ period will mirror the corresponding prices for the 2019/20 season.

Priced at £299 for adults in the East/West Stands, and £279 in the South, Latics fans can enjoy Leam Richardson’s side in action at unbelievable value.

Prices have been reduced for the two youngest categories, with Under-5s priced £1 a game, and Under-12s £3 a game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These prices apply to all season ticket holders, both new and renewing.

Once the ‘Welcome Home’ period ends at midnight on July 25, all seats will go on general sale.

For those season ticket holders who chose the credit option in June of last year, Phoenix 2021 Limited have agreed to honour that commitment this season.

This credit can only be redeemed against the price of a 2021/22 season ticket, and supporters must call the ticket office to arrange this, rather than online.

Supporters can purchase their season ticket either online, through a link posted on the club’s website, or by calling the ticket office on 01942 311111.

The ticket office will NOT be open for supporters to purchase their season ticket in person.

‘Welcome Home’ Period

East/West Stand: adults - £299, concessions (Over 65) - £259, 18-21 - £199, U18 - £89, U12 - £69, U5 - £23.

South Stand: adults - £279, concessions (Over 65) - £229, 18-21 - £149, U18 - £49, U12 - £49, U5 - £23.

General Sale

East/West Stand: adults - £369, concessions (Over 65) - £299, 18-21 - £224, U18 - £99, U12 - £69, U5 - £23.

South Stand: adults - £349, concessions (Over 65) - £269, 18-21 - £174, U18 - £79, U12 - £69, U5 - £23.